HC lauds prompt action by police in evacuating injured in northeast Delhi violence

The Delhi High Court Wednesday lauded the police for promptly evacuating the injured from north-east Delhi area where communal violence has erupted over the amended citizenship law, and suggested that highest constitutional functionaries reach out to the affected people. A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani also cautioned the authorities to remain alert so that the carnage caused during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots is not repeated.

"No, no we should never allow another 1984... especially under the watch of the court and under your (Delhi Police) watch... We have to be very, very alert," the bench said. It also termed as "extremely unfortunate" the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer in the ongoing violence in which 22 people have died and around 200 injured.

"While order was being dictated mid-night, police was implementing it right there and rescuing injured persons," the bench said during the day's hearing. The court said it was "confident that police will continue to respond in such a manner".

It added that the highest constitutional functionaries who move with Z-security should reach out to the affected people to give them confidence that law is functioning. The court appointed advocate Zubeda Begum as amicus curiae to coordinate between the victims and various agencies.

It further asked the director of Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to provide sufficient number of qualified professionals to cater to the victims suffering from post trauma stress. The court has put up the matter for further hearing on February 28.

The court was hearing a plea in which it conducted a special hearing, which first took place at 12:30 am at the residence of Justice Muralidhar, after receiving a call from advocate Suroor Mander explaining the dire circumstances wherein it was not possible to move the victims from a small hospital to the GTB Hospital. It had then directed the police to ensure safe passage for the injured to government hospitals and providing emergency treatment for them.

It had also directed the police to deploy all resources at command and on the strength of the order as well as to make sure the injured receive immediate emergency treatment, if not at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital then at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) or Maulana Azad or any other hospital. During the day hearing, the bench asked the police to ensure safe passage for fire tenders and ambulances to reach the spot.

It said the police will ensure requisition of private ambulances and steps be taken in coordination with secretary (health) and fire services head and basic amenities including blankets, food, sanitation and clean drinking water shall be ensured in the shelter homes for victims displaced in the violence. Delhi police counsel Rahul Mehra pointed out that the response time to call helpline 112 has to improve considerably and the response time was more as they are receiving lots of calls.

Special commissioner of police also assured the bench that he will look into this aspect and there is adequate number of helpline or help desks, the court said and added that adequate publicity about the helplines and help desks be given in print and electronic media. The court was suggested by an advocate that in order to access duty magistrate, the possibility of appointing night magistrate from sunset to the sunrise be examined.

The police will make a formal application to the district judges of all the districts here for designated a magistrate initially for the period of two weeks from tomorrow, it said. The court asked the director of Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to provide sufficient number of qualified professionals to cater to the riot victims suffering from post trauma stress.

The bench, in its order passed midnight, had also called for a status report of compliance, including information about the injured victims and the treatment offered to them. It had said the order be communicated to the medical superintendents of the GTB and the LNJP Hospitals.

The urgent hearing was conducted after advocate Suroor Mander called the judge and sought urgent orders for safe passage of ambulances for the injured. During the hearing, the bench spoke over phone to a doctor identified as Anwar of the Al-hind Hospital in New Mustafabad who told the court that there were two bodies and 22 injured persons there and he had been trying to seek police assistance since 4 pm on Tuesday without success.

The court then directed the senior officials to reach to the hospital forthwith, following which they started the process of evacuating the injured to the nearest hospitals. It also said this order be brought to the knowledge of the police commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.