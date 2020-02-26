Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:33 IST
FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Julian Assange appeared before a British court for a third day on Wednesday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law. The Wikileaks founder is being sought by the United States on 18 counts of hacking U.S. government computers and an espionage offense, having allegedly conspired with Chelsea Manning, then a U.S. soldier known as Bradley Manning, to leak hundreds of thousands of secret documents by WikiLeaks almost a decade ago.

Assange's lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said his client should not be extradited because the case was political and he was not violent. Below are the other main developments and quotes from the hearing.

* At one point, Judge Vanessa Baraitser asked whether Assange's lawyers needed to check on him because his eyes were closed. Assange said he could not hear in the dock and was unable to instruct his legal team. Asking to sit closer to them, he complained: "I am as much a participant in these proceedings as I am at Wimbledon," referring to the crowd at the British tennis tournament.

Assange said his legal team has been spied on and therefore he could not give comments to them in confidence. In response, the judge said: "I can't make an exception in your case".

However, after his lawyers said it was unfair Assange could not sit with his legal team, and the lawyer for the U.S. government also said he would be largely supportive of the move, the judge said she would hear an application for Assange to sit with his lawyers on Thursday morning. "There are two microphones here. There are a number of unnamed embassy officials here," Assange said.

* Judge Baraitser said earlier they had become aware that someone has taken a photograph in the courtroom this week. She said that if anyone is found taking or trying to take a photo they will be considered in contempt of court and will be dealt with accordingly. "I want to make it absolutely clear that it is a criminal offense to attempt to take a photograph ... in any court," she added.

* Fitzgerald said the case against his client was political and that extradition for political offenses was unlawful under the 2003 Anglo-U.S. extradition treaty. "It is essential protection, which the U.S. puts in every single one of its extradition treaties," Fitzgerald told the court. He said it was also illegal under the European Court of Human Rights and UK domestic law.

He added it was a "virtually universal" legal principle that non-violent people should not be extradited for political offenses. "If it is not a terrorist case, a violent offense, you should not be extradited for a political offense," he said Fitzgerald added that the Wikileaks founder was on some medication, so may need regular breaks.

* Fitzgerald said Assange should not be extradited because his work is similar to that of many non-governmental organizations. He said, for example, a non-governmental organization may reveal how many people China executes each year. "Extradition may be sought by China or Russia based on disclosures that are uncomfortable or threatening," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Jamiat demands action against Kapil Mishra, cops present when he made 'inciting' remarks

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the police officers in whose presence he made remarks that allegedly incited violence in Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani sa...

Disproportionate assets case against ex-bureaucrat couple

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Chhattisgarh police has registered a case against formerprincipal secretary to the chief minister and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.The case was registered on Tuesday against Aman ...

Ohio State RB Dobbins considering 40 with ankle, hamstring problems

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is considering running the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday despite multiple injuries. Dobbins isnt fully recovered from an ankle injury and also has been fighting a hamstring ...

Russian delegation on India visit to boost economic ties

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers is on a visit to India and held meetings with Indian businesses to deepen the bilateral economic partnership. Georgy Muradov, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020