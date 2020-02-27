Situation in NE Delhi normal and peaceful: Police

The law and order situation and traffic in violence-affected parts of Delhi is normal and peaceful, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela on Thursday. "The situation is quite normal and peaceful as far as security and traffic are concerned. We have held talks and conducted patrols with people of all communities. Services such as road cleaning have resumed and traffic flow is normal," Bundela told ANI here.

"People can go out to get their daily needs from the market but we are advising them not to come out in groups," he added. Meanwhile, the death toll in the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi has risen to 33 after another person passed away at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital here.

Out of the total, three deaths have been reported from LNJP Hospital and 30 from GTB Hospital. Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

