Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that the government would ask all elementary, junior high and high schools to close from March 2 until spring break, typically around the end of March.

He was speaking at a meeting of the government's task force to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

