Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge rejects UK government's Heathrow Airport expansion plan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:54 IST
Judge rejects UK government's Heathrow Airport expansion plan

Opponents of the expansion of Heathrow Airport won a legal challenge in England's Court of Appeal, after a judge ruled that the UK government's airport expansion policy was unlawful as it failed to take into account its climate change commitments.

The judge said on Thursday that the government had not sought permission to appeal the ruling in the supreme court, meaning that the government will need to amend its policy on airport expansion, which could mean scrapping the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Innoviti Unveils its New 'Exclusive' Range of Android POS Terminals Equipped With its New 'Unbutton' User Interface

Brings Gesture, Audio and Regional Language support to payment checkout for creating a superior customer checkout experience BENGALURU, Feb. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Leading payment solutions provider, Innoviti Payment Solutions, announced t...

China reports rise in new coronavirus cases, warns of risk of rebound

China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on Feb. 26, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, up from 406 a day earlier, with a cluster of new cases in Beijing raising concerns about the management of employees returni...

No rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared: Arvind Kejriwal

No rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared Arvind Kejriwal on AAP councilor Tahir Hussain P...

Mansukh Mandaviya chairs meeting to start Karaikal-Jaffna ferry service

Minister of State for Shipping IC is on a visit to Tamilnadu and Puducherry. Shri Mandaviya called on Lt.Governor of Puducherry Dr.Kiran Bedi.After the courtesy call, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a consultative meeting with the Minister o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020