Heathrow CEO says it can overcome court ruling against expansion

The chief executive of Heathrow Airport has said that a court ruling against a plan to build a new runway will not stop the project going ahead, and it can overcome the setback. "This is not the end of the road. This is very fixable," CEO John Holland-Kaye said on Sky News on Thursday.

The expansion of Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful by an appeal court judge on Thursday, a major setback for the $18 billion project that could prompt the British government to pull its support for a third runway. Heathrow Airport has said it will appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court.

