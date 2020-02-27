Germany considering stimulus programme to counter coronavirus impact - Handelsblatt

The German government is considering launching a fiscal stimulus programme if the coronavirus epidemic hits the economy hard, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday citing government sources.

"We are currently looking into various scenarios and aid measures for the economy," the newspaper cited an official, adding there were different options on the table depending on how much the virus spreads. The official added that a plan should be available in a few days.

