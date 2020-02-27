Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. urges Russia to find masterminds of Kremlin critic's murder

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:36 IST
U.S. urges Russia to find masterminds of Kremlin critic's murder

The United States embassy in Moscow urged Russia on Thursday to find the people who organised the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov who was gunned down near the Kremlin five years ago. Nemtsov, one of President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics, was killed in 2015 as he walked home across a bridge near the Kremlin's walls. He had been working on a report examining Russia's role in the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia jailed a man in 2017 for 20 years for the murder and handed down terms of between 11 and 19 years to four other men convicted of being his accomplices. But the late politician's allies, who are due to hold a commemorative march in his memory in the Russian capital this weekend, have criticised the investigation for failing to identify the people who ordered the killing.

Bart Gorman, charges d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Moscow, was one of several foreign diplomats on Thursday who paid their respects at the bridge and laid flowers. "...We again call on Russian authorities to investigate those who organised and ordered this horrific crime," U.S. embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross wrote on Twitter.

Nemtsov "remains an inspiration to all who strive for justice, democracy, and a government accountable to the people", she wrote. Czech authorities said earlier this month they would rename the square in Prague where Russia's embassy is located after Nemtsov.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

No question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing country: Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday said that there was nothing inciting in his statement and why no question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing country and on whose terrace petrol bombs were foun...

Youth to be LJP's focus in Bihar polls

The young voters of Bihar will be the focus of the Lok Janshakti Party during its campaign for the state assembly polls slated for later this year, the party said on ThursdayLJP president Chirag Paswan has prefixed his Twitter handle with Y...

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrims, tourists amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended arrivals by foreigners for the Umrah pilgrimage and tourists from two dozen countries where the new coronavirus has spread, as a growing number of cases globally deepened fears of a pandemic.The holy fasti...

INTERVIEW -Women key to solving climate crisis, says Ugandan school striker

Student Hilda Flavia Nakabuye is at the forefront of Ugandas Fridays for Future strikes - but it was years until the 22-year-old realized her own family was victims of climate change.Storms and drought forced Nakabuyes family to sell their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020