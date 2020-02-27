Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC stays handing over of Poonthanam Jnanappana Award to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:53 IST
Kerala HC stays handing over of Poonthanam Jnanappana Award to

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee's decision to confer this year's 'Poonthanam Jnanappana' award on noted poet Prabha Varma for his collection of poems titled "Shyama Madhavam" Varma is also press and media adviser to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Taking up a plea filed by a lawyer seeking a direction to the Devaswom panel not to give the award, a division bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and N Nagaresh also issued notices to the Devaswom managing committee and Varma In his plea, the lawyer alleged that "Shyama Madhavam" containing 15 short poems is nothing but mocking Lord Krishna.

Giving the award in the name of mystic poet Poonthanam Namboothori to Varma is "to ridicule, belittle Lord Krishna and depict him as a cheat," the petitioner submitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

HMSI undertakes service campaign for certain units of BS VI Activa 125

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI is undertaking service campaign for certain units of BS-VI compliant Activa 125 scooter to replace cooling fan cover and oil gaugeIn line with Honda commitment towards enhancing product quality and cu...

Coronavirus outbreak at "decisive point" -WHO chief

The new coronavirus outbreak has reached a decisive point, the head of the World Health Organisation WHO said on Thursday, urging countries to redouble efforts to contain its spread effectively.This virus has pandemic potential, WHO Directo...

Industries haven't expressed anxieties about exports being disturbed: FM on Coronavirus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that she had a meeting with about 23 industries on Coronavirus and they did not express any anxieties about raw material supplies or exports being disturbed. The deadly virus which origin...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St in correction territory on alarm over fast-spreading virus

Wall Streets main indexes slipped into correction territory minutes after the open on Thursday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020