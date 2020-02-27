Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian state TV: Turkish army is firing on Russian planes in Syria's Idlib

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:52 IST
Russian state TV: Turkish army is firing on Russian planes in Syria's Idlib

Russian state television said on Thursday Turkish military specialists in Syria's Idlib region were using shoulder-fired missiles to try to shoot down Russian and Syrian military aircraft. The assertion, aired during a report from Idlib on the Rossiya 24 channel, came as Turkish and rebel officials said Syrian rebels, backed by the Turkish military, had seized the town of Nairab in Idlib.

"Their own and Russian planes are saving the lives of Syrian troops in a literal sense," said the Rossiya 24 report. "Syrian and Russian planes are stopping the rebels again and again. But the sky above Idlib is also dangerous. The rebels and Turkish specialists are actively using portable air defence systems." It said Russian and Syrian planes were therefore being forced to take counter-measures after carrying out bombing runs on rebel positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata to meet Shah; BJP says she's making 'futile attempts' to save scam-tainted TMC leaders

Ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees slated meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhubaneswar on Friday at the Eastern Zonal Council EZC meet, the BJP Thursday said she was making futile attempts to save TMC leaders ...

14 sectors identified to attract investment ahead of J-K Global Investors' Summit

The Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said that the Administrative Council has approved policies that will help attract investment to the Union Territory, in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit. J-K Administrative C...

Delhi riots: Family members collect bodies of loved ones from morgue; some taken to UP, Bihar

Mohammed Sahil had brought his 50-year-old wounded father to the GTB Hospital on a motorcycle two days ago, but on Thursday evening, he collected his body wrapped in a starch-white shroud Tears trickled down his cheeks as Parvez Alams body ...

Case filed for setting National Flag on fire in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Police on Thursday registered a suo motu case against an unknown person for burning the National Flag in the hill town and posting it on social media The video shows the tricolour being set on fire without revealing the face o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020