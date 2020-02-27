Army pays tribute to jawan killed in avalanche in J-K

Indian Army on Thursday paid tribute to Sepoy Karnail Singh at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Karnail Singh had fallen into a deep gorge following an avalanche on February 26 and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The jawans were seen paying rich tributes by placing floral wreaths on the mortal remains of Karnail Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

