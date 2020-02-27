Case filed against Kapil Mishra in Muzaffarpur court, hearing post Holi

A case was filed on Thursday against BJP leader Kapil Mishra in a Muzaffarpur court in Bihar for allegedly making inflammatory speeches that led to riots and arson in Delhi which claimed 38 lives and left over 200 dead Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar posted the matter for hearing on March 12, two days after Holi.

In his petition, M Raju Nayyar, who claims to be a social worker and a resident of the Muzaffarpur town, said the BJP leader had allegedly made an inflammatory speech at a public meeting on February 23 in Jafarabad area of Delhi in which he asked policemen to vacate a road blocked by anti-CAA protesters The petitioner claimed that the BJP leader had told the policemen that if they could not get the road cleared, he would get it done with the help of his supporters.

The complaint has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with sedition, murder, attempt to murder, cheating, criminal conspiracy and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from the discharge of his duty Mishra, a former AAP MLA who unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Model Town, had led a gathering in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act at Maujpur Chowk in Jafarabad area in the national capital on Sunday, after which violence erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups.

During his pro-CAA demonstration at Maujpur Chowk, Mishra had also issued an ultimatum to the police to vacate the roads blocked by anti-CAA protesters in Jafarabad and Bhahanpura areas within three days, and warned that he will return to the streets if no action was taken.

