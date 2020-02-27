Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah holds review meeting over law and situation in Delhi post-violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a review meeting to take stock of prevailing law and order situation in Delhi in view of the violence that engulfed the North-East district of the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:29 IST
Shah holds review meeting over law and situation in Delhi post-violence
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a review meeting to take stock of prevailing law and order situation in Delhi in view of the violence that engulfed the North-East district of the national capital. The meeting was attended by Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, CP Delhi Amulya Patnaik, and Special CP, Law & Order SN Shrivastava.

According to the ministry, no major untoward incident has been reported in the last 36 hours in any police station of North-East Delhi. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours tomorrow in view of the improvement of the situation.

"So far, 48 FIRs, pertaining to clashes, loss of lives/property, etc., have already been registered and further FIRs would be registered in due course. Police has detained/arrested 514 suspects for questioning so far. Further arrests would be effected in the course of the investigation," Home Ministry said. The Ministry claimed that 35 persons have lost their lives in these tragic incidents since February 24.

"Two Security personnel sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to restore law and order. Besides, nearly 70 Police personnel and senior officers have been injured in these unfortunate incidents. Adequate steps have been taken to ensure medical support to the injured," MHA said in a press release. Shah has appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension.

"Only 12 Police Stations out of the 203 Police Stations in Delhi (about 4.2% of the geographical area) have been affected by these riots, while normalcy and communal harmony has prevailed elsewhere in the National Capital. Delhi Police is mandated and obligated to provide security to all sections of society irrespective of caste and religion," the ministry said. The home ministry claimed that East Delhi Municipal Corporation has already initiated steps to clean the streets and repair damaged public properties in riot-affected areas. Other civic agencies are also ensuring that civic amenities be restored as soon as possible.

The situation is slowly returning to normal. Movement of traffic on the highway and connecting roads is returning to normal, the ministry said. MHA said that nearly 7,000 Central Para-Military Forces have been deployed in the affected areas of North-East District since February 24.

"Besides, Delhi Police has also deployed three Special CPs, six Joint CPs, one Additional CP, 22 DCPs, 20 ACPs, 60 Inspectors, 1,200 other ranks and 200 Lady Police under the overall supervision of Commissioner of Police to effectively guide and supervise Police response so as to contain and normalise the situation," the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cubs P Wieck undergoes cardiac procedure

Chicago Cubs left-hander Brad Wieck had a cardiac ablation procedure earlier this week after his physical revealed an abnormal heartbeat, the team said Thursday. The procedure was performed at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago on Monday morn...

Malaysia's Mahathir says Parliament will pick new PM

Malaysian interim leader Mahathir Mohamad said Thursday that Parliament will pick a new prime minister next week following the collapse of the ruling alliance, and that snap elections will be called if the vote ends in an impasse But his fo...

GRAPHIC-China's top container ports unclog backlog as virus curbs ease

Chinas top container ports are loosening the backlog of cargoes on their docks as workers return to their jobs after coronavirus travel curbs that kept them away and jammed up global supply chains have been eased. The flu-like epidemic, whi...

Survived on bread, Maggi, say northeast Delhi residents as shops down shutters

Residents of northeast Delhi felt hardship to run daily errands as they reported running out of food, milk, medicines and other essential items. With medical shops, grocery stores and other establishments selling essential items downing s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020