Internet suspension extended till Feb 28 in Aligarh

Suspension of mobile internet services on Thursday was extended till February 28 in Aligarh district following recent clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors. Earlier in a day, District Magistrate (DM) of Aligarh, Chandra Bhushan Singh ordered to shut down the internet in the entire area (rural and urban) of Aligarh district.

On Sunday, people protesting against the CAA pelted stones at the police following which security personnel fired tear gas shells, the DM had said. "Protestors pelted stones at police vehicles so the police had to resort to teargas to disperse them," Singh had told ANI here.

PV Ramasastry, ADG Law and Order had said that the stone-pelting started after a rumour that the police were arresting protesters.Following the clash between police and protestors, internet services were suspended in the city. (ANI)

