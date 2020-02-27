Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Assembly revokes membership of Azam Khan's son Abdullah

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday revoked the state Assembly membership of the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Mohammad Azam Khan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 23:33 IST
UP Assembly revokes membership of Azam Khan's son Abdullah
Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday revoked the state Assembly membership of the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Mohammad Azam Khan. A release from Assembly secretariat cited Allahabad High Court's order to annul Abdullah's election as Uttar Pradesh legislator.

On December 16 last year, the Allahabad High Court had declared the election of Abdullah Khan from the Suar Assembly segment from Rampur district null and void stating that he was underage and not qualified to contest the poll in 2017. Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017. The High Court's order had come on a plea by the defeated BSP candidate Nawab Kazim Ali Khan. It held that Abdullah was not qualified to contest the election of the Legislative Assembly as he had not yet turned 25 when he filled nomination paper for the election on January 25, 2017.

Kazim Khan had contended before the High Court that Abdullah's actual date of birth was January 1, 1993, and not September 30, 1990, as claimed in the nomination paper. Approaching the Supreme Court, Abdullah Khan submitted that the High Court was not justified in declaring his election if Suar Assembly Constituency as void in spite of ample oral and documentary evidence on record.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear Abdullah's petition on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26, top officials infected

The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanp...

Redskins, Rivera willing to gamble at No. 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ron Rivera could live up to his Riverboat Ron nickname and emerge as a wildcard in the 2020 NFL Draft, his first with the Washington Redskins. Despite drafting Dwayne Haskins 15th overall in 2019, an overhauled Redskins mana...

Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26, top officials infected

Tehran, Feb 27 AFP The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate Health ministry spokes...

Scores cleared to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown

Some 130 guests were cleared on Thursday to leave a Tenerife hotel placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected there, but Spanish authorities did little to allay concerns of the close to 600 tourists who will remain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020