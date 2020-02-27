Ghaziabad police prevented mob from resorting to vandalism on Delhi border, says SSP Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad SSP Kalnidhi Naithani on Thursday said that district police prevented a mob from resorting to violence in areas bordering Delhi.
Ghaziabad SSP Kalnidhi Naithani on Thursday said that district police prevented a mob from resorting to violence in areas bordering Delhi. "During the violence in Delhi, Ghaziabad police in border areas prevented the mob from setting things on fire and resorting to vandalism," Naithani told ANI.
"On the night of February 26, police rescued an auto driver who was getting beaten up at the Loni border area. The police admitted him to the hospital," he added. He also said that Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey and police were continuously patrolling the border areas.
Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police crime branch to investigate the violence. At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured. Property worth crores of rupees has also been damaged. (ANI)
