European Parliament considering virtual meetings, plenary due to virus
The European Parliament is considering whether to hold its meetings and plenary sessions by teleconference instead of in person due to growing concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus that originated in China, a spokesman said.
"It's being seriously considered. We'll know more in the next few days," the spokesman said.
No country should make the "fatal mistake" of assuming it will be spared the coronavirus, the World Health Organization said, as governments from Iran to Australia raced to contain the epidemic's rapid global spread.
