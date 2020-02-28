Nine Turkish soldiers killed in air strike in Syria's Idlib
An air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib killed nine Turkish soldiers and severely wounded several others, the local governor in the southeastern province of Hatay said late on Thursday.
Rahmi Dogan said the wounded soldiers were brought to hospitals in Turkey.
Two sources told Reuters that President Tayyip Erdogan held an emergency meeting with his staff due to the attack, which they said was carried out by either Syrian government forces or their ally Russia.
