LG Murmu emphasises on making technical education, employment oriented in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the Technical Education Department and stressed on making technical education and skill development employment-oriented by taking several effective measures as per the modern requirements.

  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 05:06 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 05:06 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the Technical Education Department and stressed on making technical education and skill development employment-oriented by taking several effective measures as per the modern requirements. Murmu observed that technical education has an essential role to play in providing skill development and employment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and directed the concerned officers to roll out a clear policy focusing on employability aspect in technical education and skill development.

He further emphasised on developing forward linkages of the ITIs and other institutes imparting technical courses with Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) and local industry for better entrepreneurship avenues for the trained and skilled youth. He asked the department to introduce courses related to solar and agro-processing industries under the Skill India Programme. The Lt Governor also stressed on the need to review the admission process in polytechnics so that more students can be trained under the government-run polytechnics.

He directed officers to resolve all the human resource issues and bottlenecks for the progressive working of the department. (ANI)

