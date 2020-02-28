Security personnel remain deployed in North-East Delhi
Security personnel on Friday remained deployed in several parts of violence-affected North-East Delhi, including Khajoori Khaas, Dayalpur, Jafrabad, Gokulpuri and Bhajanpura among others.
Security personnel on Friday remained deployed in several parts of violence-affected North-East Delhi, including Khajoori Khaas, Dayalpur, Jafrabad, Gokulpuri and Bhajanpura among others. Locals in Jaffrabad and other places were seen going on with their daily routine. Few grocery stores were also open in most of these areas.
The Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal, urging people and media persons to come forward and give their statements and share pictures and video footage in connection with the violence in North East Delhi. At least 38 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that took place for three days in North-East Delhi.
Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence. (ANI)
