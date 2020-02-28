Delhi violence: Around 350 spent cartridges found; police raiding criminals' houses

The preliminary investigation of the Delhi Police in connection with the recent incidents of violence in northeast Delhi suggests that petty criminals had "stocked country-made pistols" and handed them to miscreants and "incited" them to join violence, sources said. In this regard, police are conducting raids at the houses of petty criminals - those who were arrested in the past on the charges of robbery, pick pocketing, snatching etc.

Around 350 used cartridges have been found in connection with the violence. In the raid so far, police have also recovered swords, Molotov cocktail and lathis, sources added. As per police sources, 82 people sustained gunshot wounds, out of which 21 succumbed to their injuries including Head Constable Ratan Lal.

Sources further shared that one in every three victims suffered bullet injury, according to police data. Delhi Police had on Thursday issued an appeal, urging people and media persons to come forward and give their statements and share pictures and video footage in connection with the violence in North East Delhi.

At least 38 people, including a police Head Constable, died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for four days in parts of the national capital. Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, to investigate the violence. (ANI)

