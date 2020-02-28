Haryana set to strengthen its cyber crime unit

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the state government has sanctioned the creation of 98 posts of police officers and Information Technology professionals for the Cyber Crime Police Station and Cyber Forensic Lab functioning under the State Crime Branch at Panchkula. "Out of the total, 42 posts were sanctioned for police officers and the remaining 56 posts have been approved for IT professionals. The newly created post of police staff would include 7 Inspectors, 3 Sub-Inspectors, 1 Assistant Sub-Inspector, 6 Head Constables and 25 Constables (both Male and Female)," Vij said.

"Among IT professionals, 16 posts each have been approved for Senior System Analyst, Programme or Data Analyst and Net Working Engineer and 8 posts for Web-Designer. The IT professionals will be hired on a contract basis from among the cyber experts," he added. The Minister said this move will help curb the increasing incidents of cyber crime and ensure effective investigation.

"Modern equipment and software to deal with the new age cyber crime will also be provided in Cyber Crime Police Station. It will act as a centralised coordination centre for all kinds of online and technology-related crimes. The Cyber Crime Police Station will handle and investigate all sorts of cyber crime incidents across the state. Besides, one Cyber Crime Police Station is already functioning in Gurugram," he said. (ANI)

