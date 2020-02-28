Left Menu
RAF Academy begins training course for Zimbabwe officers

Rapid Action Force (RAF) academy, Meerut has commenced a two weeks crowd control training course for officers from Zimbabwe.

RAF Academy begins training course for Zimbabwe officers
RAF Academy, Meerut commences crowd control training for Zimbabwe officers. Image Credit: ANI

Rapid Action Force (RAF) academy, Meerut has commenced a two weeks crowd control training course for officers from Zimbabwe. "On, February 27 the RAF Academy, Meerut commenced a two weeks crowd control training for Zimbabwe Officers. This course is being conducted under the aegis of ITEC (Indian Technical and Economical Co-operation) program under the Ministry of External Affairs (GOI)," a press statement read.

The training was inaugurated by Sanjeev Dhundia, DIG, Principal RAF Academy, who has also served in various United Nation Missions in Africa and Europe. "During the course, the trainees would be taught and trained on the best practices in crowd control management. Crowd control and mob dispersal with non-lethal weapons with precautions to cause minimum damage and injury to protestors and rioters. Attuned to the modern technology that significantly augments the capability of force in law and order situations, the course will also include introduction and handling of modern weapons, modified Vajra n Varun like vehicles," the statement informed.

Raised in 1992, RAF is a specialized force of the CRPF formed to deal with riots and riot like situations, to instil confidence amongst all sections of the society and also, handle internal security duty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

