Left Menu
Development News Edition

Almost 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany - Health Ministry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:53 IST
Almost 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany - Health Ministry

There are almost 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, a spokeswoman for the Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that number included people who were now healthy again.

Asked how many confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany there were, she said: "At the moment in Germany we have almost 60 but it's a very dynamic situation, as we keep saying." The German government is not currently planning a stimulus package, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said, but added that the tax framework needed to be improved.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak could not be seriously estimated at the moment. A spokeswoman for the Health Ministry said the government's crisis committee would not make recommendations on the possible cancellation of the ITB travel trade fair in Berlin, due to run March 4-8, and added that it was a decision for local authorities.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Germany was at the beginning of a coronavirus epidemic after new cases emerged which could no longer be traced to the virus's original source in China. On Friday, Germany's central bank governor, Jens Weidmann, joined a number of European Central Bank policymakers in saying it was too early to gauge the economic fallout of coronavirus, but he acknowledged the Bundesbank's prediction of a 0.6% gross domestic product expansion this year, which had already been halved from the previous forecast, may be out of date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

France: "force majeure" can be declared over coronavirus in contracts with smaller firms

Companies can declare a force majeure over the coronavirus outbreak when dealing with contracts involving the countrys small-to-medium sized enterprises SMEs, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.We are going to consider th...

Delhi govt has appointed 18 magistrates, four night magistrates for assistance of riot-affected people: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi govt has appointed 18 magistrates, four-night magistrates for the assistance of riot-affected people Arvind Kejriwal ...

Russia restricts Iran, SKorea travellers over virus

Moscow, Feb 28 AFP Moscow on Friday announced new restrictions on travel to Russia from Iran and South Korea, two countries hit hardest by the outbreak of the new coronavirus In a statement, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a temp...

Three men arrested with 50 grams heroin in Srinagar

Three men were arrested with 50 grams of heroin recovered from their possession in the city, police said on Friday The three suspects were apprehended during a mobile checkpoint set up at Haft Chinar in the city on Thursday, a police offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020