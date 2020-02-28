Left Menu
Development News Edition

Promising political stability, new Tunisian government takes office

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:00 IST
Promising political stability, new Tunisian government takes office

Tunisia’s new coalition government took office on Friday and Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said the country needed political stability to start urgent reforms and revive the ailing economy. Parliament approved the coalition in the early hours of Thursday after a day of debate, ending months of political wrangling that has slowed the North African country's efforts to tackle looming economic problems.

"Our country is tired of frequent changes of governments in the past nine years... we want political stability," Fakhfkah said at his signing-ceremony. Although Tunisia has managed to move peacefully to democracy after throwing off autocratic rule in the 2011 revolution that triggered the "Arab spring", nine successive governments have failed to tackle social hardship and unemployment.

Fakhfakh, who was designated prime minister last month by President Kais Saied, has brought parties from across the political spectrum into his cabinet - and they continue to disagree on several big policy areas. The new government must tackle high public spending and politically sensitive reforms to energy subsidies and state firms. "The country will not move forward without reforms, and when reforms begin, each party concerned will resist and say no. After that, everyone will ask 'where are the reforms'," the outgoing Prime Minister Youssef Chahed told Fakhfakh in the ceremony. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Angus McDowall and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

France: "force majeure" can be declared over coronavirus in contracts with smaller firms

Companies can declare a force majeure over the coronavirus outbreak when dealing with contracts involving the countrys small-to-medium sized enterprises SMEs, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.We are going to consider th...

Delhi govt has appointed 18 magistrates, four night magistrates for assistance of riot-affected people: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi govt has appointed 18 magistrates, four-night magistrates for the assistance of riot-affected people Arvind Kejriwal ...

Russia restricts Iran, SKorea travellers over virus

Moscow, Feb 28 AFP Moscow on Friday announced new restrictions on travel to Russia from Iran and South Korea, two countries hit hardest by the outbreak of the new coronavirus In a statement, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a temp...

Three men arrested with 50 grams heroin in Srinagar

Three men were arrested with 50 grams of heroin recovered from their possession in the city, police said on Friday The three suspects were apprehended during a mobile checkpoint set up at Haft Chinar in the city on Thursday, a police offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020