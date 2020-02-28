Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh CM inspects Polavaram project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday inspected the Polavaram project works progress, here in West Godavari district.

  West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh)
  Updated: 28-02-2020 17:06 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inspecting Polavaram project in West Godavari district on Friday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday inspected the Polavaram project works progress, here in West Godavari district. This is second-time Jagan has visited the Polavaram project, after becoming the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the construction work of the Polavaram project. As part of the inspection, Reddy held an aerial survey of the project and later a physical inspection of the works at ground level. Polavaram is a multipurpose project being built on river Godavari. YSRCP government wants to complete the project before the end of 2021. It has sought assistance from the Centre for providing rehabilitation package to the families which need to be evacuated to meet the project's schedule.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Irrigation and Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar, Deputy CM (Revenue) P Subhash Chandra Bose, other ministers Perni Venkatramaiah, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, T Vanitha, Ch Sriranganatha Raju, Polavaram MLA T Balaraju, MPs Margani Bharat and Kotagiri Sridhar, West Godavari district Collector Mutyala Raju. Earlier, this month CM Reddy had met PM Modi in New Delhi and discussed the release of funds for the Polavaram Project. (ANI)

