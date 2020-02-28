UK court says judgements in case between Dubai ruler and ex-wife should be published

London's Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that two judgements in the legal battle between Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and his former wife over the wardship of their two children should be made public.

Mohammed had said that the judgements of Andrew McFarlane, president of London's High Court Family Division, in the case involving Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, were wrong in law and should not be publicised.

The three Court of Appeal judges agreed that McFarlane's rulings should not be made public in the meantime, saying Mohammed could apply for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.