UK court says judgements in case between Dubai ruler and ex-wife should be published
London's Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that two judgements in the legal battle between Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and his former wife over the wardship of their two children should be made public.
Mohammed had said that the judgements of Andrew McFarlane, president of London's High Court Family Division, in the case involving Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, were wrong in law and should not be publicised.
The three Court of Appeal judges agreed that McFarlane's rulings should not be made public in the meantime, saying Mohammed could apply for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Court of Appeal
- London
- Dubai
- King Abdullah
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
More coronavirus cases 'highly likely' in UK as London confirms first case
Alleged bookie Sanjiv Chawla, accused in match fixing, extradited from London: Delhi Police officials.
Qantas to form new pilot entity if no deal on Sydney-London flights - memo
Cricket 'bookie' Sanjeev Chawla brought to Delhi after extradition from London
Delhi Police seeks 14-day custodial interrogation of bookie Sanjiv Chawla, who was extradited from London.