Forensic team inspects spot where body of IB official was recovered
A forensic team on Friday inspected the spot from where the body of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma was recovered here on Wednesday.
A forensic team on Friday inspected the spot from where the body of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma was recovered here on Wednesday. Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the communal violence in the northeast Delhi. His family has accused Tahir Hussain of his murder.
The police have lodged a case under Sections 302/365/201/34 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating it. At least 42 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked North-East Delhi. (ANI)
