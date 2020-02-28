Civic body polls: HC issues notices to MP govt, SEC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notices to the state government and the State Election Commission for not holding civic body polls on time and sought an answer in two weeks Justices SC Sharma and Shailendra Shukla, of HC's Indore bench, issued the notices on a PIL filed by Bharat Parikh, a former corporator here.

"There are clear provisions in the Constitution that elections of urban bodies should be held before the completion of term of previous elected representatives. But the poll schedule has not been announced even after completion of term of elected representatives of 100 urban bodies including IMC (Indore Municipal Corporation)," the petitioner's lawyer, Pushyamitra Bhargava, told reporters This, the PIL said, was a violation of constitutional provisions..

