AAP govt deploys three SDM's for assessing damages in North East Delhi

Delhi government has deployed three SDMs in the North East Delhi to assess the damage that took place during the recent incidences of violence. The announcement was made by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in a meeting with Shahdara and Northeast Delhi district magistrates (DM).

"Deputy chief minister deployed three extra sector SDMs in the North East Delhi who will go to the areas and get the people to fill a form in which they'll have to fill their details and the damaged incurred to their property," said Shashi Kaushal , DM, Northeast Delhi "Immediate relief of Rs 25,000 will be provided. Food and medical help will also be provided," she added.

She also said that the Delhi government will soon announce that the place where will set up the relief camps for the victims of the violence. At least 42 people have lost their lives while around 200 people were injured in the violence that has rocked Delhi over the last few days. Property worth crores of rupees have been destroyed. (ANI)

