Delhi govt gives nod to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in JNU sedition case

The Delhi Government on Friday gave a go-ahead to prosecute former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar and two others involved in the JNU Sedition case. Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Police wrote a letter to Delhi Home Secretary requesting him to expeditiously give clearance to prosecute former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar in an alleged sedition case.

In the letter, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Kushwah said, "It is requested to expedite the process to accord prosecution sanction under Section 196 CrPC as required for the offence under Chapter VI of the IPC, that is, Section 124A IPC." In the charge sheet filed in a court in January this year, the Delhi Police had said that former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others, including Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, led a procession and raised anti-national slogans at an event in the university campus on February 9, 2016.

It said that there were video footages wherein Kanhaiya Kumar is "seen" leading the students who were raising "anti-national slogans" and that he had been identified by the witnesses in the videos. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.