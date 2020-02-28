Offshore patrol vessel ICGS Varad commissioned

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday commissioned Indian Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel ICGS Varad here. Indian Coast Guard officials, officials of Ministry of Shipping and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

A statement said Mandaviya was accorded 'Guard of honour' parade as part of commissioning ceremony of ICGS Varad. "Ministry of Shipping is working in close co-ordination with Indian Coast Guard for collaborative efforts to secure the maritime interest and security of the nation.Indian Coast Guard ships will be given priority for berthing and infrastructural requirements at all Indian ports," read the statement.

"Commissioning of ICGS Varad will enhance the ICGS fleet of ships which will contribute in monitoring and constant vigil for coastal security of Indian maritime borders," read the statement. The Indian Coast Guard will now have 147 ships and boats and 62 aircraft. Further, 58 ships are at various stages of construction at different shipyards in India and 16 aircraft (ALH) are under by HAL, Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

