HM Amit Shah to visit Kolkata tomorrow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group Complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat on Sunday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group Complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat on Sunday.
The Home Minister is also scheduled to address two public meetings in Kolkata the same day.
Shah is currently on a two-day visit to Odisha where he chaired the 24th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Bhubaneswar and addressed a public meeting. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Kolkata
- Rajarhat
- Bhubaneswar
- Odisha
ALSO READ
It feels bad: Mamata after being snubbed for Kolkata metro corridor inauguration
Protests over LPG price hike disrupt traffic in Kolkata
Smoke in Kolkata Metro coach, passengers evacuated
College, university teachers protest in Kolkata over pay
No appointment, but Shaheen Bagh protesters insist on meeting Amit Shah on Sunday