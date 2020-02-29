Left Menu
Development News Edition

They were in thousands, we were just 200, says ACP injured in Delhi violence

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Anuj Kumar, who was injured along with DCP Amit Sharma during clashes in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri, earlier this week, said that the police force, who included several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were heavily outnumbered as the place turned it into a battlefield with a frenzied mob of protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles, and hurling stones.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 13:06 IST
They were in thousands, we were just 200, says ACP injured in Delhi violence
ACP Anuj Kumar speaking to ANI on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Anuj Kumar, who got injured in recent clashes in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri, said that the police force was heavily outnumbered as the place turned into a battlefield with frenzied mobs torching houses, shops, vehicles and hurling stones. The ACP, who was discharged from the hospital two days ago, said, "We were instructed that the road linking Signature Bridge with the border of Ghaziabad should not remain blocked. But slowly and steadily the crowd started getting bigger and included both men and women. They were around 20,000- 25,000, while we were only 200. I don't know whether they had planned to block the road as they did previously."

"We spoke to them peacefully and asked them to remain confined to the service road instead of the main road. Till then rumours had started spreading that some women and children had lost their lives in a police shootout. There was construction underway near the bridge, so stones and bricks were lying there. The protestors started pelting stones suddenly and we were injured, including the DCP who was bleeding severely," he added. The clashes took place at the same time when US President Donald Trump was on a two-day maiden visit to India.

The ACP further stated that the police had fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd but the effort was futile as the distance between the protestors and the security was large. "We were standing on two opposite ends of the road. We didn't want to open fire as many women took part in the protest. But we were heavily outnumbered," Kumar said.

"My aim then was to first rescue the DCP because he was bleeding heavily. But we also didn't want to hurt any protestor," he stressed. Rattan Lal, a head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, died of injuries he sustained during stone pelting at Gokalpuri.

Three other civilians succumbed to injuries in the clashes, a Delhi government official said, adding 50 people with injuries had come to the hospital for treatment. At least 11 police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, Amit Sharma and Kumar himself were injured while trying to quell the protests.

The clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters took place at various places in the North-East District of Delhi on Monday. At least 42 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the violence. Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) have been constituted under Crime Branch, Delhi Police to probe the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Radha takes career best 4/23, Shafali smashes 47 as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Spinner Radha Yadav flummoxed the rival batting line-up with a career-best 423 before Shafali Vermas blistering 34-ball 47 powered India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Womens T20 World Cup here on Saturday Opting to bat, Sr...

Delhi govt to issue WhatsApp number for complaints regarding 'hate material being circulated'

The Delhi government is set to launch a WhatsApp number on which complaints can be lodged against hate material being circulated following the recent violence in North East Delhi, government sources said on Saturday. There is a lot of hate ...

Trail Blazers won't have it easy against host Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers cant afford to lose games to the teams in the leagues bottom echelon if they want to remain in contention for the playoffs in the Western Conference. But they arent likely to get a light touch on Saturday when the...

Turkey says it destroyed 'chemical warfare facility' in Syria

Istanbul, Feb 29 AFP A Turkish official said Saturday that Turkey destroyed a chemical warfare facility in northwest Syria after dozens of its soldiers were killed by Syrian regime fireThe Turkish army destroyed overnight a chemical warfare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020