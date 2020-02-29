Left Menu
Unnao murder case: Delhi court defers judgment to Wednesday

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred to next week its judgment in the murder case of the father of the woman who was raped by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao three years ago The rape survivor''s had father died on April 9, 2018, in judicial custody.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma deferred the judgment, which will now be pronounced on Wednesday The Central Bureau of Investigation had examined 55 witnesses in support of the case and the defence examined nine witnesses. The court had recorded the statements of the rape survivor's uncle, mother, sister and one of her father's colleague who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident.

The court had on December 20 sent Sengar to jail for "remainder of his natural biological life" for raping the woman in 2017 when she was a minor According to the CBI, on April 3, 2018, there was an altercation between the survivor's father and Shashi Pratap Singh.

The charge sheet filed on July 13, 2018, said the survivor's father and his co-worker were returning to their village, Makhi, when they asked Singh for lift Singh denied them the lift, triggering an altercation among them. Singh called his associates, following which MLA's brother Atul Singh Sengar reached the spot along with others and beat up the survivor's father and his co-worker.

The survivor's father was subsequently taken to the police station by them and an FIR was lodged against him. He has arrested The charge sheet said that all this while Kuldeep Sengar was in touch with the district police superintendent and Makhi police station in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria. Later he also talked to the doctor who examined the survivor's father.

The court had earlier framed charges against Sengar, his brother Atul, Bhadauria, sub-inspector Kamta Prasad, constable Amir Khan and six others in the case The case was transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1.

In July, a truck rammed into the car the rape survivor was traveling in with some family members and her lawyer. Two of her aunts died in the incident She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to the AIIMS in Delhi for better care as she continued to be critical. She has been given accommodation in Delhi and is under CRPF protection.

