Following clashes, curfew reimposed in Shillong

Following clashes between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals, curfew has been imposed in Shillong agglomeration and adjoining areas and internet services have been suspended in the six districts of the Eastern Range as a precautionary measure. The curfew was earlier imposed from 10 pm on Friday till 8 am on Saturday. M District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills district, Shillong, War Nongbri on Saturday imposed a curfew from 12 noon until further orders.

There was a KSU meeting in Ichamati on Friday afternoon. At around 3 pm, after the meeting, clashes broke out between KSU members and local non-tribals of the area, the police said in a statement. "Thereafter, the KSU members burnt a haystack at the edge of the market and attempted to burn a house. The non-tribals retaliated and stoned one bus carrying KSU members. One local taxi which had gone to collect the KSU members from the Ichamati market after the clashes was damaged, one vehicle of the EAC J Umdor, MCS also got damaged. Four members of KSU were injured, two were sent to Ichamati CHC and released, two were referred to Sohra CHC," the statement read.

The person driving the local taxi, Lurshai Hynniewta, 35, succumbed to his injuries. "Curfew has been imposed in Shillong agglomeration and adjourning areas and internet services have been suspended in the six districts of the Eastern Range as a precautionary measure," the statement added. (ANI)

