Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jitendra Singh inaugurates Pension Adalat for Central govt pensioners in Jammu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated Pension Adalat for Central Government pensioners and awareness programme on National Pension System (NPS) in Jammu.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 20:09 IST
Jitendra Singh inaugurates Pension Adalat for Central govt pensioners in Jammu
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated Pension Adalat for Central Government pensioners and awareness programme on National Pension System (NPS) in Jammu.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated Pension Adalat for Central Government pensioners and awareness programme on National Pension System (NPS) in Jammu. Inaugurating the Pension Adalat, he said that this is the first time that Pension Adalat is being conducted outside Delhi as the government wants to reach every part of the country to get the pensioner's grievances redressed in the real-time as aspired by the honourable Prime Minister of India.

"The grievance redressal system was quite neglected before 2014 but the day the present government has taken to power, the system has completely changed. The grievances have increased manifold from two lakhs to twenty lakhs which is evidence that the people have a complete faith on the present government. The present government has a grievance redressal rate from 95 per cent to 100 per cent per week and the pension Adalat started a few years back is proof of it," Singh said. The minister said that a number of reforms have been undertaken by the government to facilitate the pensioners.

According to a release from Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the Pension Adalats are being convened with the objective of bringing on a common table the aggrieved pensioner, the concerned department, the bank or CGHS representative, wherever relevant, so that such cases can be settled across the table within the framework of extant rules. "In the Pension Adalat, 342 cases pertaining to Central government pensioners of various departments and Ministries like Textiles, Defence, Forests, ASI, GSI, CGWB, CWC, C&AG, NSSO, DGDD, BSF, SSB, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, MIB and JKGAD were discussed and subsequently 289 such cases were settled on spot," it said.

The ministry said that 53 pending cases were asked to be processed and settled within 15 days by the concerned departments. "With respect to NPS subscribers, cases pertaining to Central Government Employees, as well as those of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), numbering more than 200, whose NPS accounts have certain irregularity, were taken up and their respective Pr. AOs and DDOs were called for a briefing and corrective action, so that the subscribers do not suffer continuous loss, resulting in lower annuity value, post their retirement," read the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Pope tells scandal-marred Legion they still haven't reformed

Vatican City, Feb 29 AP Pope Francis told the Legion of Christ religious order Saturday it still has a long road of reform ahead, making clear that 10 years of Vatican-mandated rehabilitation hadnt purged it of the toxic influences of its p...

NCA physio faces heat after Ishant injury, pacer could miss IPL first part

The resurfacing of Ishant Sharmas ankle injury has left the BCCI red-faced and National Cricket Academy NCA head physio Ashish Kaushik under the scanner The 31-year-old speedster could miss the first part of the IPL in case he is required t...

End to externally sponsored terrorism key for peace in Afghanistan: FS tells Afghan leaders

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has conveyed to Afghan leadership Indias support for an independent, sovereign, democratic and inclusive Afghanistan, holding that sustainable peace in the country requires an end to externally spons...

3 women rescued, 2 pimps apprehended in Goa

Continuing its drive against the flesh trade the Calangute Police apprehended two pimps, in two separate raids on Saturday morning and rescued three women. The duo have been identified as Mukesh Chaurasiya, resident of Daman, and Laxmi Pras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020