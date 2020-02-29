Jitendra Singh inaugurates Pension Adalat for Central govt pensioners in Jammu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated Pension Adalat for Central Government pensioners and awareness programme on National Pension System (NPS) in Jammu. Inaugurating the Pension Adalat, he said that this is the first time that Pension Adalat is being conducted outside Delhi as the government wants to reach every part of the country to get the pensioner's grievances redressed in the real-time as aspired by the honourable Prime Minister of India.

"The grievance redressal system was quite neglected before 2014 but the day the present government has taken to power, the system has completely changed. The grievances have increased manifold from two lakhs to twenty lakhs which is evidence that the people have a complete faith on the present government. The present government has a grievance redressal rate from 95 per cent to 100 per cent per week and the pension Adalat started a few years back is proof of it," Singh said. The minister said that a number of reforms have been undertaken by the government to facilitate the pensioners.

According to a release from Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the Pension Adalats are being convened with the objective of bringing on a common table the aggrieved pensioner, the concerned department, the bank or CGHS representative, wherever relevant, so that such cases can be settled across the table within the framework of extant rules. "In the Pension Adalat, 342 cases pertaining to Central government pensioners of various departments and Ministries like Textiles, Defence, Forests, ASI, GSI, CGWB, CWC, C&AG, NSSO, DGDD, BSF, SSB, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, MIB and JKGAD were discussed and subsequently 289 such cases were settled on spot," it said.

The ministry said that 53 pending cases were asked to be processed and settled within 15 days by the concerned departments. "With respect to NPS subscribers, cases pertaining to Central Government Employees, as well as those of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), numbering more than 200, whose NPS accounts have certain irregularity, were taken up and their respective Pr. AOs and DDOs were called for a briefing and corrective action, so that the subscribers do not suffer continuous loss, resulting in lower annuity value, post their retirement," read the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.