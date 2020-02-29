U.N. chief welcomes U.S.-Taliban deal, stresses need to sustain reduction in violence

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called an agreement signed between the United States and Taliban on Saturday an important development in achieving a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan while stressing the importance of sustaining a nationwide reduction in violence.

"The Secretary-General welcomes efforts to achieve a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan. Today's events in Doha and Kabul mark important developments in this regard," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General stresses the importance of sustaining the nationwide reduction in violence, for the benefit of all Afghans. He encourages continued efforts by all parties to create an enabling environment for the intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive peace process."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.