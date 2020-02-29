No confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus in UP till now

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said that there is no confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus in the state till date. A press statement from Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Health Services said, "There is no confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus in the state till date. One traveler from Noida who had come in contact with a positive case of German origin had been admitted at RML Hospital, Delhi. He is stable and his test result is negative for Novel Coronavirus."

The statement said that the Uttar Pradesh government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) under the International Health Regulation (IHR). "Till date, 2180 travelers from corona affected countries have been identified and tracked by District Surveillance Units and WHO-NPSP teams. 90 of them were found to be symptomatic. Samples of four travelers have been sent to NIV, Pune, of 51 travelers to KGMU Lucknow and 46 travelers to NCDC Delhi. All 101 have been found negative," the statement further said.

"All 718 travelers being tracked are in fine health and under home isolation. 1367 travelers have completed 28 days of observation after coming back from China. The state has cross-notified 69 travelers to other states within India and details of 26 travelers have been shared with NCDC, GOI for International Cross-notification.Helpline number at the state Head Quarters is 1800-180-5145," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.