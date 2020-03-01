Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fifth edition of IAF-RAF joint exercise Indradhanush concludes

The fifth edition of joint exercise Indradhanush between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Royal Air Force (RAF) of the United Kingdom culminated here at Air Force Station Hindan on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 05:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 05:06 IST
Fifth edition of IAF-RAF joint exercise Indradhanush concludes
The joint exercise provided the teams an opportunity to enhance expertise in conduct of special forces operations.. Image Credit: ANI

The fifth edition of joint exercise Indradhanush between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Royal Air Force (RAF) of the United Kingdom culminated here at Air Force Station Hindan on Saturday. The joint exercise provided the participating forces an opportunity to enhance expertise in conduct of special operations.

"Ex Indradhanush-V, between IAF Garuds and RAF FP Force culminated today. Both participating forces benefitted immensely by mutual sharing of combat knowledge & experience. The joint exercise provided the teams an opportunity to enhance expertise in conduct of Special Forces Operations," the IAF tweeted. Indradhanush is a joint air force exercise conducted between IAF and RAF to strengthen relationship and enhance operational capabilities. The aim of the exercise is to enhance mutual operational understanding, exchanging tactics, techniques and procedures.

The highlights of the exercise that commenced on February 24 were combat free fall (CFF), special heli-borne operations, air-field seizure and joint intervention drill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Harsh Vardhan to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of two new medical colleges in TN today

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of two new medical colleges at Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar on Sunday. The two new colleges are part of the 11 new medical college...

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

Joe Biden was projected to win South Carolinas Democratic primary on Saturday, reviving his faltering White House campaign and halting the surge of national front-runner Bernie Sanders, who appeared headed to a distant second-place finish. ...

Good early signs for Biden in exit polls as he seeks a decisive South Carolina victory

Nearly eight of 10 voters in South Carolinas Democratic primary on Saturday said they have a favorable view of Joe Biden, compared with five of 10 who see rival Bernie Sanders favorably - a good early sign for Biden in the pivotal early nom...

Fifth edition of IAF-RAF joint exercise Indradhanush concludes

The fifth edition of joint exercise Indradhanush between the Indian Air Force IAF and Royal Air Force RAF of the United Kingdom culminated here at Air Force Station Hindan on Saturday. The joint exercise provided the participating forces an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020