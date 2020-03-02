Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MPs stage protest in Parliament premises over Delhi violence

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday staged a silent protest, wearing blindfolds, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament over the recent North-East Delhi violence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 12:29 IST
TMC MPs stage protest in Parliament premises over Delhi violence
Visual of TMC MPs protesting at the Parliament premises on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday staged a silent protest, wearing blindfolds, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament over the recent North-East Delhi violence. TMC MPs were seen with a black blindfold and also putting their fingers on lips to protest against the government.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who was also a part of the protest, said: "Our protest was symbolic. By wearing this (black cloth) around our eyes, we wanted to say that this government is really blind as to what is happening. The police were blind. It stood and watched. We put fingers on our lips to show that this government is silent and does not speak when it matters." "Prime Minister always doing Mann Ki Baat and Home Minister talks about everything that is none of his business. But for something like this where people lost their lives in Delhi they have not come out. They have really failed this country. They failed us nationally and internationally. It is a matter of shame," she told ANI.

At least 46 people have died in the violence that raged in North-East Delhi recently. The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus, link to Japanese visitor

Two Indonesians have tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected Japanese national, President Joko Widodo said on Monday, marking the first confirmed cases in the worlds fourth-most populous country. The disco...

Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported 1 per cent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domestic sa...

Two held, 94 kg cannabis seized in Tripura

Border Security Force BSF has arrested two persons, wearing uniforms similar to the camouflage dress of the border patrolling unit, and allegedly seized 94 kg cannabis from their possession.The incident took place on Feb 29 when two persons...

Sobhita Dhulipala joins Mahesh Babu-production based on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is set to feature in South star Mahesh Babus upcoming bi-lingual production, Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Adivi Sesh, who has already started shooting for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020