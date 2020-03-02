Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bandits kill over 50 in Kaduna; Nigerian forces launch counterattacks

Bandits kill over 50 in Kaduna; Nigerian forces launch counterattacks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 50 people were killed and several others were injured as suspected bandits attacked some villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Nigeria's Kaduna State, Vanguard reported on Monday.

The attacks reportedly took place over the weekend and affected villages include Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, and Unguwar Barau.

Media reports quoting locals said that there is a heavy presence of Nigerian forces in the area however authorities have not yet confirmed the attacks.

An indigene of Giwa local government told Channels Television that Troops of the Nigerian Army and Air Force launched offensive attacks against the bandits and in the process, killed many of them. The report added that the military is still carrying out offensive attacks on camps occupied by the bandits inside the thick forests within Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Igabi local government areas.

Vanguard in their report said that locals suspect the gunmen, who attacked the villages, are associated with Boko Haram and these might be a part of "revenge" on the villagers who they accused of providing information to security agencies which resulted in the death of their members in previous weeks.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it top 3

At the Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Regional Finals 2020, Team Blume from India, consisting of members from the Vellore Institute of Technology and the Ramaiah Institute of Technology, has emerged as the runner-up along with Tulibot from Indo...

Vivaad Se Vishwas scheme to help save time, money in fighting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the direct tax dispute resolution scheme announced in Budget will be of great help to people as they will be able to save time and money spent in fighting cases As many as 4.83 lakh direct ...

Media faces challenges in covering coronavirus outbreak

Covering the coronavirus story requires careful navigation and constant attention News organizations trying to responsibly report on the growing health crisis are confronted with the task of conveying its seriousness without provoking panic...

Pained at what happened in Lok Sabha: Speaker

Expressing his anguish over the scuffle between BJP and Congress members in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till Tuesday, saying he does not want to run it under such circumstances The House was earlier adjourned thrice as m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020