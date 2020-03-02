Congress leader Singhvi sends defamation notice to London-based lawyer
Congress leader Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi has sent a legal notice for criminal and civil defamation to London-based lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla for allegedly defaming his family name by linking his father LM Singhvi to Bofors case in a book.
The Congress leader alleged that London-based lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla defamed his family name by linking his father LM Singhvi to Bofors case in the book named 'Honuor Bound', which was written by Zaiwalla. The book 'Honour Bound - Adventures of an Indian Lawyer in the English Courts', which was launched last month, claims to be a detailed account of "legal adventures" of leading lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla. (ANI)
