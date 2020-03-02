Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC Judge recuses from hearing petition seeking transfer of rape case against Chinmayanand to Delhi

Supreme Court judge, Justice R Banumathi, on Monday recused herself from hearing two petitions including one seeking transfer of the rape case filed against former union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayananda from Uttar Pradesh to a Delhi court.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:15 IST
SC Judge recuses from hearing petition seeking transfer of rape case against Chinmayanand to Delhi
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court judge, Justice R Banumathi, on Monday recused herself from hearing two petitions including one seeking transfer of the rape case filed against former union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayananda from Uttar Pradesh to a Delhi court. The second petition, filed by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves on behalf of the rape survivor, challenged the bail granted to Chinmayanand by the Allahabad High Court.

Last week, Gonsalves mentioned the matter before a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde for transfer of the case to Delhi for a fair trial and said that the accused is a powerful man and life of victim's family is in danger. Chief Justice Bobde had said that the victim and her family can apply for police protection.

In February, Allahabad High Court had transferred from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow the trial in the sexual abuse case against Chinmyanand. The Allahabad High Court had on February 3 granted bail to Chinmayanand, a former Union minister of state, in the alleged rape case filed by a woman who studied law in a college run by Chinmayanand in UP's Shahjahanpur.

In December 2019, the 23-year-old law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, was released from a district jail in connection with an extortion case after she was granted bail by Allahabad High Court. The woman was arrested on September 25 in connection with an extortion case filed on the basis of Chinmayanand's complaint alleging that she, along with three of her friends, had demanded Rs 5 crore from him.

Chinmayanand had alleged that they threatened to make public some purported videos of him getting a massage from the law student. On the other hand, the woman had alleged that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by Chinmayanand for over a year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Child dies in migrant ship sinking off Lesbos: Greek coast guard

A young boy died when a makeshift boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized off the coast of Lesbos, the Greek port police said, as the number of people attempting to cross into Europe from Turkey surges Two children were found unconscio...

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

At the Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Regional Finals 2020, Team Blume from India, consisting of members from the Vellore Institute of Technology and the Ramaiah Institute of Technology, has emerged as the runner-up along with Tulibot from Indo...

Vivaad Se Vishwas scheme to help save time, money in fighting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the direct tax dispute resolution scheme announced in Budget will be of great help to people as they will be able to save time and money spent in fighting cases As many as 4.83 lakh direct ...

Media faces challenges in covering coronavirus outbreak

Covering the coronavirus story requires careful navigation and constant attention News organizations trying to responsibly report on the growing health crisis are confronted with the task of conveying its seriousness without provoking panic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020