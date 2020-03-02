Left Menu
Phone number, email id will be issued for people to file complaint against hate messages: AAP

Soon after chairing first meeting of Delhi Assembly's 'Peace and Harmony Committee', Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday said a phone number and an email address will be issued so that people can file complaint against those spreading fake and hate messages.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Soon after chairing first meeting of Delhi Assembly's 'Peace and Harmony Committee', Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday said a phone number and an email address will be issued so that people can file complaint against those spreading fake and hate messages. "We will soon issue a phone number and an email id where people can file a complaint against those spreading fake and hate messages. We will probe and send such complaints to law enforcement agencies," said Bhardwaj.

The MLA said that during the meeting it was suggested that the complainants should be rewarded with Rs 10,000. However, the amount of reward is yet to be decided. The Delhi Assembly earlier in the day had constituted a 9-member committee. It will be headed by Bharadwaj and includes Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

The committee also includes MLAs Abdul Rehman, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, B.S. Joon, Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar as its members. At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi last week. The Delhi Police have registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

