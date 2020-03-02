Youth Cong workers murder:CBI alleges non-cooperation by

The CBI on Monday accusedthe state police of not handing over the necessary documents needed for the investigation into thekillingof two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod in February last year. The CBI mentioned about the alleged non-cooperation by the crime branch wing of the Kerala police in the status report of the probe submitted by the CBI investigation officer before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here.

The CBI submitted that the Crime Branch had not handed over the 'CD' file besides statements and documents collected by them during the investigation despite requests. Observing serious lapses in the police investigation, the court last September handed over the case of the killing of the two workers to the Central Bureau of Investigation after dismissing the charge sheet filed by the crime branch.

Two Youth Congress workers, Kripesh (20) and Sharth Lal (24), were hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers at Periya in Kasaragod district last year. The parents of the victims had moved the court seeking a CBI investigation, saying police investigation was not on the right track.

The state government had challenged the single bench order for conducting a CBI probe but a division bench declined to stay it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.