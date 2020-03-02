Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Police nab 7 wanted criminals after 1,500-km chase, spanning 4 states

The Punjab Police arrested 7 criminals including 3 most wanted gangsters after an over two-month-long, 1500 km chase that spanned four states, DGP Dinkar Gupta said on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:45 IST
Punjab Police nab 7 wanted criminals after 1,500-km chase, spanning 4 states
Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Police arrested 7 criminals including 3 most wanted gangsters after an over two-month-long, 1500 km chase that spanned four states, DGP Dinkar Gupta said on Monday. Addressing a press conference, DGP Gupta said: "These arrests show that a large number of criminals had moved out of Punjab due to relentless and continued pressure from the police"

"The Punjab Police have arrested these criminals, after an over two-month-long, 1500 km chase that spanned four states, to solve a spate of heinous crimes, including the recent murder Gurdeep Singh, ex-Sarpanch of village Umarpura in district Amritsar (Rural)," he added. DGP Gupta said: "It was a flawlessly executed intelligence-led operation, which covered the states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The trio were finally arrested from Sojat of Pali District in Rajasthan, on the basis of a tip-off provided to Rajasthan Police by the Punjab Police team. The accused had been changing their locations and creating various fake identities while being on the run."

The three most wanted criminals have been identified as Harman Bhullar residents of Punjab's Amritsar, (R), Balraj Singh resident of Punjab's Gurdaspur, and Harwinder Sandhu resident of Punjab's Amritsar (Rural). Other arrested criminals have been identified as Gurpreet Singh resident of Meerut, UP, Gurwinder Singh resident of Bazpur, Uttarakhand, Arwinder Singh of Punjab's Chandigarh and Balbir Singh of Punjab's Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. They were all members of a criminal gang operated by Pavittar Singh, a gangster-criminal now based in the USA. The entire gang is involved in many cases of extortion, attempt to murder, murder, rioting, said the DGP.

The police have seized one.30 bore Pistol, two .32 bore Pistols, one Springfield Rifle, and 18 cartridges, 12 bore Gun with 40 live cartridges, two .315 bore Pistols, 2 cars (one i20 and one Swift), and 3 fake Aadhar Cards. Gurdeep Singh, (55), former Sarpanch of village Umarpura, was shot dead by a group of armed assailants led by Harman Bhullar, when he was returning home from a village Gurudwara on January 1, said the DGP

"The chase, which started from Amritsar-Chandigarh on January 28, culminated successfully on March 1, as a result of the perfect inter-state coordination and cooperation between the police forces of the four states. I had personally taken DGP Uttrakhand on board before the launch of the operation from Rudrapur in Uttrakhand. Later, senior officers of the UP Police and Rajasthan Police were also taken in the loop," DGP Gupta added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian lawmakers scuffle over citizenship riots where 41 died

Indian lawmakers pushed and shoved each other in parliament on Monday after opposition parties demanded the resignation of interior minister Amit Shah over the handling of deadly riots triggered by a citizenship law that excludes Muslims.Po...

J&K: Police file charge sheet against two for provocative speeches

Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against two men for allegedly making provocative speeches at the funeral of a militant in Ganderbal district of Jammu and KashmirPolice presented a charge sheet against Mohammad Rafiq Shah and Bashir Ah...

India safe, secure: Tourism Minister on coronavirus

Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday said the government is aware that the whole world is worried about the coronavirus outbreak, but assured that India remains safe and secure. Speaking at an event, Patel said the government is taking ...

Turkey may bear 'responsibility' for war crimes in Syria: UN probe

Geneva, Mar 2 AFP UN investigators warned Monday that Ankara might bear criminal responsibility for war crimes perpetrated against Kurds in northern Syria late last year, including the execution of a popular female politician. The report co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020