South African National Defence Force to evacuate 151 citizens from Wuhan

The South African government will launch a never known military-style operation to evacuate at least 151 South Africans who have been stuck in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to a report by Daily Maverick.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a media briefing on March 1, 2020, that strict measures are being taken to ensure evacuees from Wuhan, China does not infect each other, or anyone else.

Further, he told that the operation about to be undertaken was unprecedented for South Africa. The evacuation mission would start within 7 to 10 days of the directive which Cabinet gave the government on February 26, 2020, to start the preparation of the South Africans sending back to the country.

The operation is to be led by the South African National Defence Force in cooperation with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Mkhize said A medical team will fly to Wuhan for the medical screening of the South African people residing there and if anyone will not wish to go into quarantine of 21 days on arriving South Africa, they will not be allowed to take on board and would be referred back to Chinese health authorities.

The aircraft will be having the facility of the isolation area if any of the evacuees who showed symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19 and two other specially equipped high-isolation wards to deal with anyone who showed signs of infection in flight.

The evacuation of South Africans from Wuhan would be held under military-like security in a facility guarded by soldiers who would keep others out and prevent the evacuees from leaving.

