49,568 candidates clear UP police constable recruitment exam

As many as 49,568 candidates have been selected after clearing the final round of physical test and document verification in the police constable recruitment exam, Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Home Department, Avnish Awasthi said on Monday. 25394 selected candidates are men while 5966 are women.

As many as 23 lakh forms were submitted to appear in the test. Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRP) has published the results on the official website. (ANI)

