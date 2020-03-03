Greece says no shots have been fired against any migrant

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday that no shots have been fired by Greek border forces against any individuals attempting to enter the country illegally.

"The contrary amounts to no more than gross and deliberate misinformation: Fake News," Petsas tweeted.

Earlier, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Greek soldiers had killed two migrants and severely wounded a third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

